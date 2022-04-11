India sees less than 1,000 new Covid cases after five days

India on Monday reported 861 new Covid infections as cases fell under 1,000-mark again after five days. Sunday was the fifth straight day when the country logged more than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases.

As per the data shared by the health ministry, the number of active cases stand at 11,058 or 0.03 per cent of the total cases logged so far. A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active caseload.

The total number of lives lost stands at 5,21,691 since the start of the pandemic. 929 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,25,03,383.

The current recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.23 per cent on Monday.

Twenty-five thousand booster vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, of which over 9,600 doses were given to adults below the age of 60 as India opened its booster dose drive to all adults.

A total of 2.2 Lakh jabs were given in the last 24 hours as per health ministry data, 185.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.