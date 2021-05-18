Vancouver care homes delayed declaring Covid-19 outbreak, 192 dead: Report

An investigation has revealed that at least 192 care home residents in Canada's Vancouver died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the facilities deliberately did not declare outbreaks. The investigation has been carried out by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

It said that the facilities did not declare the outbreaks when a "low risk" worker first contracted the virus. The numnber of those infected has now reached 1,000, the SCMP report claimed.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) and Fraser Health tried to withhold the data about the failure of its Covid-19 tackling strategy of enhanced surveillance or monitoring, the report further said. The data about the deaths and infection came out after the authorities were compelled to provide it by freedom of information requets, said SCMP.

There have been 1,328,582 infections and 24,948 Covid-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began, news agency Reuters reported.

In the recent weeks, the average number of cases have started falling in the country, which recorded its highest daily cases on April 17.

Ontario, the country's most populous province, has extended its stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks to June 2, Premier Doug Ford announced last week.

The surge is Covid-19 cases in Canada was largely driven by more easily transmitted coronavirus variants and a reopening that many health experts said happened too soon.

Less than four per cent of Canada's adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has promised that everyone who wants to can be fully vaccinated by September, last week spoke of a "one-dose summer" and a "two-dose fall" without explaining what that might look like.