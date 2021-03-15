Home / World News / Vatican excludes same-sex union blessing as God 'can't bless sin'
world news

Vatican excludes same-sex union blessing as God 'can't bless sin'

The decree distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions.
AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Two women react during the Gay Pride parade in Belgrade.(AFP / File photo)

The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions.

The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

The decree distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions.

The Vatican holds that gays much be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.” Catholic teaching holds that marriage between a man and woman is part of God’s plan and is intended for the sake of creating new life.

Since gay unions are not intended to be part of that plan, they cannot be blessed by the church, the document said.

“The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan,” the response said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” it said.

Francis has endorsed providing gay couples with legal protections in same-sex unions, but that is in reference to the civil sphere, not within the church. His comments were made during an interview with a Mexican television station, Televisa, in 2019, but were cut by the Vatican until they appeared in a documentary last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vatican
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP