Vatican's update on Pope Francis' health: In 'good, stable' condition
Reuters |
Pope Francis Health: The Pope will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said.
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, is in "good and stable" condition, receiving antibiotic therapy intravenously, and will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said on Monday.
