Vatican's update on Pope Francis' health: In 'good, stable' condition

Nov 27, 2023 02:43 PM IST

Pope Francis Health: The Pope will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, is in "good and stable" condition, receiving antibiotic therapy intravenously, and will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said on Monday.

Pope Francis Health: Pope Francis leads the holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.(Reuters)
