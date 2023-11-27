Vatican's update on Pope Francis' health: In 'good, stable' condition

Pope Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, is in "good and stable" condition, receiving antibiotic therapy intravenously, and will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said on Monday.

Pope Francis Health: Pope Francis leads the holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.(Reuters)

