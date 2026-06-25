Venezuela earthquake videos: Buildings collapse in Caracas, ground shakes at baseball game; watch

A second powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.5, struck Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, as per KSN. This came just hours after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake had already shaken the country. An ambulance at the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake shook north-central Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026, in this screengrab from video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Two major quakes hit Venezuela within hours The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was 16 kilometers (10 miles) southwest of the city of Moron, Venezuela.

Earlier, a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Venezuela on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas. The US Geological Survey said the first earthquake's epicenter was west of the community of Morn, located along the country's Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) west of Caracas, with a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

People evacuated swaying buildings in Caracas and stayed outside, many visibly shocked as they saw entire walls that had collapsed, making furniture visible from the street.

Here are videos of the earthquake: