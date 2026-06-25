Venezuela earthquakes in visuals: Screams, panic as tremors ‘kept getting stronger'

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, with magnitudes of 7.1 and 7.5 respectively. The tremors resulted in one of the worst structural catastrophe in over a century.

A double earthquake of 7.1 and 7.5 magnitude respectively struck Venezuela on Wednesday, causing intense structural damage (AP)

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The US Geological Survey said that the first earthquake, recording a magnitude of 7.1, struck the west of the community of Morón, along the country's Caribbean coast and 168 kilometers west of Caracas, as the epicentre.

Just a minute later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Moron, with a depth of merely 10 kilometres in comparison to the previous quake's depth of 22 kilometres.

"This earthquake was the second event in a doublet. This magnitude 7.5 mainshock was preceded by 39 seconds by a 7.2 foreshock," USGS added. The shock caused buildings in the capital city of Caracas to tumble down.

Onlookers looked at the scene in complete shock as buildings turned to rubble and crumbled down. “The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked. Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible,” 54-year-old bank employee Odalis Escalona in Caracas told news agency AFP.

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Gas supplies were cut to several buildings as a precautionary measure. "We have some damaged structures and we don't want any kind of accident involving gas to occur," Venezuela interior minister Diosdado Cabello said.

Visuals from the street showed people trying to escape the cloud of dust following them.

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Extensive damage caused

As per reports, extensive structural damage was caused as power lines were disrupted and chaos was visible at Caracas's main airport. “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," USGS cited. As per news agency Reuters, USGS has estimated the current death toll to stand between 10,000 and 100,000.

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Following the earthquakes, people remained on the streets, sitting on the ground and hugging their pets to avoid falling prey to any falling structures in the aftermath.

Also Read I Earthquakes of 7+ magnitudes strike Venezuela back-to-back; buildings collapse, fatalities likely | Scary visuals

What officials are saying

Cabello revealed that tremors were felt in several states, especially the Altamira neighbourhood in Caracas which had “alarming situations” due to collapsed buildings. "We need flashlights," said those trapped in the region.

“We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most,” Cabello emphasised on state television, as per news agency AP.

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The states of Trujillo, Carabobo, Miranda and La Guaira were the hardest hit as per Cabello. Carmen Guedez, 69, revealed her safety tactic of huddling with her bedridden sister and a neighbour, adding that they couldn't get out. “It kept getting stronger. I started to see the windows begin to move and then everything shook," she revealed.

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Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez expressed condolences for loss of life in the inicident and revealed that the government would activate emergency declaration after the quake.

Rescue efforts are underway.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has now issued a tsunami alert for Virgin Islands. Authorities in the Dominican Repulic have also issed similar instructions. Meanwhile, an alert initially issued for Puerto Rico, was lifted.

Also Read I 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Venezuela, swaying buildings in the capital

No similar warning has been issued for the US Coast yet.