US, Iran among countries to help quake-hit Venezuela; death toll reaches 235

Ravaged by twin earthquakes that have left at least 235 dead so far, Venezuela is racing to search for survivors. A trail of destruction was left behind after two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, according to the United States Geological Survey, hit northern Venezuela within less than a minute of each other on Wednesday night. Track updates on Venezuela earthquakes

People search for casualties under the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Multiple countries, including the United States, Iran, India, Spain and France, have offered help, sending aid, rescuers and other support. However, the earthquakes have severely damaged Venezuela’s main airport in the capital of Caracas, which is likely to hamper aid efforts.

Meanwhile, Starlink has offered free service for one month to new and existing customers in Venezuela in wake of the earthquake.

Also read: Siya's family breaks silence on Ketan's murder: ‘Push the guilty off same fort, even if it’s my own daughter'

Here is how countries are sending aid to earthquakes-ravaged Venezuela:

US mobilising $150 million in aid: The United States said it was deploying two warships, transport planes and helicopters and mobilising $150 million in aid, AFP reported, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio promising a "whole-of-government response" that would be "big... fast and... effective."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "We will be there for our new and great friends," US President Donald Trump was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We will be there for our new and great friends," US President Donald Trump was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Members of a specialized unit of the Chilean fire department, USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) walk across the operations apron of Chilean Air Force Group 10.

China willing to provide help: China said it was "willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner according to the needs of the Venezuelan side," according to foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Two Chinese nationals were also among the dead in the deadly earthquake, news agency Xinhua reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

European countries offer support: Several European countries offered support and extended solidarity with Venezuela. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered "full support" to the Venezuelan people. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he was quoted as saying.

Also read: India withdraws commercial LPG supply restrictions amid US-Iran deal hopes

Italian leader Giorgia Meloni and Germany's Friedrich Merz also offered support, while the French government said it stood "in solidarity" with the Venezuelan people before confirming that its embassy in Caracas had been damaged in the disaster.

Ukraine and Russia, the two countries locked in war, also sent their condolences, though they did not specify aid offers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Iran pledges aid: Iranian foreign minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed solidarity with Venezuela after the devastating twin earthquakes and said that Iran is ready to offer full assistance.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the earthquake in Venezuela. We extend our condolences to the Government and People of Venezuela, especially families of the victims, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. I.R.Iran stands in solidarity with Venezuelans and is ready to offer full assistance."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India offers support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was "deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela" and offered India's support to the quake-hit nation. “On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he wrote on X.

Powerful aftershocks

Powerful aftershocks could still be felt Thursday, and Health Minister Carlos Alvarado reported the death toll had risen from 188 to at least 235.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More than 1,500 people were injured as the earth shook and roared in what many Venezuelans called a terrifying display of nature's raw power.

Rescue efforts moved slowly, with bodies still visible under debris hours after the quakes, while time ran out for some of those who were trapped and injured.