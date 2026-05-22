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Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez to visit India next week for talks on oil supply and energy ties

The trip aims to strengthen energy ties amid India's growing economy and Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 11:40 am IST
AFP |
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Venezuela’s president will travel to India next week to discuss selling oil, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves.(AFP)

Rubio mentioned the trip by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, in power since US forces deposed Nicolas Maduro in January, as the top US diplomat left on his own trip that will take him to India starting Saturday.

With India’s growing economy hit by the chaos set off by the US and Israeli attack on Iran, Rubio said, “We want to sell them as much energy as they’ll buy.”

“We also think there’s opportunities with Venezuelan oil. In fact, it’s my understanding that the interim president of Venezuela will be travelling to India next week as well,” he said.

Also Read: Trump approval rating: Rising costs, Iran war costing POTUS months before midterms - New poll

India imports nearly half of its energy needs and most of its oil.

 
us secretary of state venezuela india
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez to visit India next week for talks on oil supply and energy ties
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