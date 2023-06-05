'Very last warning' for 82-year-old German after 24 previous convictions in drug dealing

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP |
Jun 05, 2023 05:54 PM IST

Judges said they would make an exception and classify the latest crimes as “less serious offenses” due to the man's particular circumstances.

A German court says it is giving an 82-year-old man a "last warning" to avoid jail after he was found guilty of drug dealing, despite 24 previous convictions.

Dpa quoted the presiding judge telling the defendant that it was his “very last warning.” (Pic for representation)

The retired seaman, who said he wanted to improve his meagre 800-euro ($855) monthly pension by selling marijuana, was handed a suspended sentence by a court in the northern town of Aurich on Monday.

German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors had asked the court to impose a prison term of 34 months in view of the man's lengthy criminal record and an existing suspended sentence.

But judges said they would make an exception and classify the latest crimes as “less serious offenses” due to the man's particular circumstances and recent health problems.

Dpa quoted the presiding judge telling the defendant that it was his “very last warning.”

Topics
Germany drugs
