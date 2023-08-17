Video ‘exposes’ how Donald Trump's advisor Roger Stone ‘plotted to overturn 2020 election results’

MSNBC's The Beat has aired exclusive footage that uncovers Roger Stone's pre-election endeavours to undermine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election before it was officially called for Joe Biden. The footage, initially obtained by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen for his documentary ‘A Storm Foretold,’ shows Stone orchestrating a strategy to challenge the voters' will.

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to Donald Trump captured in a video where he is seen plotting to overturn 2020 election results(REUTERS)

In the video clip, recorded on November 5, 2020, it was when Stone would have otherwise been incarcerated for charges is seen dictating a plan to an associate through a laptop. His intention was to sway state legislatures to direct Electoral College votes in favour of then-President Trump.

In the video Stone is seen stating, ‘Although state officials in all 50 states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state…the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorise be sent to the Electoral College is a decision made solely by the legislature.’ He further advocated for using evidence of fraud as a basis for state legislatures to send electors aligned with Trump's supposed ‘legitimate victory.’

‘We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures, by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their state—in each state—that this may need to happen,’ Stone goes on to say in the clip.

Ari Melber, an anchor on MSNBC, highlighted that the captured footage predates the unveiling of similar plans put forth by some of the 19 individuals indicted by a Georgia grand jury earlier this week. The indictment also identifies 30 unindicted co-conspirators, potentially including Stone.

The recently aired footage provides a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes actions leading up to the historic 2020 election, revealing Stone's early efforts to alter the course of the electoral process.

