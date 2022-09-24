Video| In Russian, officer yells at mobilised men: ‘That’s it, playtime's over'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 24, 2022 01:11 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin's announcement has been met with massive backlash across the country.

Russia-Ukraine War: An officer could be heard shouting in Russian at men.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

In a video shared widely on social media, an officer could be heard shouting in Russian at men who have been mobilised following President Vladimir Putin's call-up. The officer shouts, “That’s it- playtime’s over. You’re soldiers now!” at a station in Russia.

Vladimir Putin's announcement has been met with massive backlash across the country as Russians attempt to flee the country. The decision for a military call-up was taken by Putin as Russia faces major setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

Watch video here:

Videos shared on social media also showed long lines of vehicles at checkpoints on the Russia-Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia borders. Panic triggered among Russians after Putin's announcement forcing them to find ways to leave the country fearing the draft.

The order to mobilise 300,000 Russians with military experience- as clarified by Russian defence ministry- has sparked massive protests in Russia but Moscow has begun to implement the plan, reports suggested.

