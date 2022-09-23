Home / World News / Amid ‘mass exodus’, Russian students being rounded up, forced to enlist

Amid ‘mass exodus’, Russian students being rounded up, forced to enlist

Updated on Sep 23, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the country's first mobilisation since World War Two amid Ukraine war which began nearly seven months ago in February.

Russia-Ukraine War: Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
By Mallika Soni

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilisation of the country's forces amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine takes effect, reports of several students being taken to enlistment offices emerged on social media.

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the country's first mobilisation since World War Two amid Ukraine war which began nearly seven months ago in February. Russia which has faltering in the battlefield began rounding up men to be drafted for the war in Ukraine, reports suggested.

The mobilisation will draw 300,000 reservists and will include men and women aged from 18 to 60 years.

The announcement has triggered panic among Russians as one-way flights out of Russia were reported to be selling out fast since Wednesday with some reportedly full for the next several days. Protests also broke out in Russian cities following Putin's announcement with more than 1,300 people arrested. The detainees from the protest had been ordered to report to enlistment offices, Reuters reported.

Issuing a clarification, Russia said reports of a mass exodus were exaggerated.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
