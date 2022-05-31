Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video: In US state of Nebraska, 2 killed, 20 hurt as cars plow through crowd

In a video shared by Fox News and other US news networks, people can be seen in a massive state of panic and the crashed cars are also visible.
Updated on May 31, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In a major car crash, two people were killed and 20 others were injured on the O Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, the United States, on Monday. The incident took place as two cars dashed into a crowd of bystanders while an annual Memorial Day weekend ‘cruise’ night - hosted by the Midwest Association of Car Enthusiasts (MACE), was wrapping up, said the local police, news agency AP reported. The O Street has been an extremely popular spot for cruisers over the Memorial Day weekend.

As per reports, one of the cars - a black Ford Taurus, which was traveling westbound on O Street, sped into the second car - a white Toyota Carolla. The Taurus rolled over the other car - trapping two victims who were rescued by bystanders who pushed the car back on its wheels, reported AP.

According to the local media, two women - 20 and 22 years of age - were inside one of the cars and died on the spot. Among the injured bystanders, one person was in a critical condition, while the rest were treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, reported AP.

The Lincoln police have said, according to reports, that they “do not believe nor is there any evidence this was an intentional act.”

Meanwhile, the local police on Monday also informed that neither of the vehicles that were involved in the accident were participating in the ‘cruise’ event. The police further informed that they will be “changing several things in regards to people that are coming to Lincoln to cause a havoc like that."

(With inputs from AP)

