First visual shows Kabul hospital in blaze after Pakistan airstrike kills 400 | Video

The videos showed the treatment centre in Kabul on fire even as fire fighters can be seen struggling to control the blaze. The latest attack comes amid fighting between the two neighbouring countries, which is ongoing for last three weeks.

Visuals have emerged of the Pakistani airstrike at a hospital for drug users in Kabul, that left at least 400 dead and 350 injured in the Afghan capital late on Monday.

He said the death toll had “so far” reached 400 people, while about 250 people had been reported injured.

Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, in a post on X, said the airstrike had hit the hospital at about 9pm local time on Monday, destroying large sections of the 2,000-bed facility.

The attack comes even as the two neighbouring countries continue to fight for a third week now in one of the biggest escalation in recent years.

Local television stations shared footage on X showing emergency workers using flashlights as they carried out casualties while firefighters struggled to extinguish flames among the ruins of a building.

While Kabul blamed Pakistan for the strike, Islamabad dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesman, Mosharraf Zaidi, said the strikes “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban” and Afghanistan-based Pakistani militants in Kabul and Nangarhar, according to Associated Press.