Video shows emotional moment Israeli girl, 5, is greeted by school friends after being released by Hamas: Watch

A heartwarming video has revealed the moment an Israeli girl, 5, is mobbed by her overjoyed classmates on her first day back at school after being released by Hamas. The video shows Emelia Aloni waiting for her teacher to unlock the gate so she could enter the school. The teacher arrives, a huge smile on her face, and greets Emelia after nearly 50 days. A heartwarming video has revealed the moment Emelia Aloni is mobbed by her overjoyed classmates on her first day back at school after being released by Hamas (@YosephHaddad/X)

The teacher hugs Emelia, before the child walks towards the front doors. Here, Emelia is met by a crowd of four girls, who wrap her in warm hugs. Elemia is seen smiling as she hugs each friend several times. More children are then seen rushing out of the classroom, yelling her name.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

‘It was a horror movie’

Emelia and her mother, 44-year-old Danielle Aloni, were released by Hamas terrorists last week. Danielle, who hadinitially praised the “extraordinary humanity” of Hamas terrorists, has now revealed the reality, saying being abducted and held hostage was horrifying. 45-year-old Danielle Aloni wrote an open letter under duress where she said her daughter was being treated like a “queen.”

However, ten days after her release, she revealed the truth. “On October 7, we were brutally kidnapped from our home,” she said, according to The US Sun. “Our daughter saw things that children at that age, or at any age, should not see.”

“It was a horror movie — you feel like you want to pinch yourself and wake up from this movie. People can die because their abductors simply decided to murder them,” she added.

A few days ago, chilling images and videos surfacing online, which were reportedly released by Hamas’ military wing, show the masked terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages after handing them over to the Red Cross. Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.”