Former hostage who praised Hamas' ‘humanity’ now claims 'it was a horror movie’

A woman who initially praised the “extraordinary humanity” of Hamas terrorists has now revealed the reality, saying being abducted and held hostage was horrifying. 45-year-old Danielle Aloni wrote an open letter under duress where she wrote that she and her daughter, five-year-old Emila, was being treated “like a queen.” Danielle Aloni laughs as she meets family members at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 (Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson via AP)(AP)

‘People can die because their abductors simply decided to murder them’

However, ten days after her release, she revealed the truth. “On October 7, we were brutally kidnapped from our home,” she said, according to The US Sun. “Our daughter saw things that children at that age, or at any age, should not see.”

“It was a horror movie — you feel like you want to pinch yourself and wake up from this movie. People can die because their abductors simply decided to murder them,” she added.

Chilling images and videos shared by Hamas’ military wing

A few days ago, chilling images and videos surfacing online, which were reportedly released by Hamas’ military wing, show the masked terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages after handing them over to the Red Cross. Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.”

Another video showed former Israeli hostage Rimon Kirsht giving a death stare to a Hamas terrorist during her release. She was hailed for her grit and confidence. While being released, Rimon is seen giving her Hamas captor one final piercing glare, cocking her head and walking away with fellow hostage Merav Tal. People in the comment section hailed her and the moment as “iconic." Rimon and her husband, Yagev Buchshtab, 34, were abducted on October 7. They were kept captive for 53 days.