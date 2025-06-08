Shocking video shows Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot in head during Bogota rally

A video circulating on social media captured the moment when Miguel Uribe Turbay, a candidate in next year’s Colombian presidential election, was shot during a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday. In a video shared on X, Turbay was seen delivering a speech at a public rally when gunfire erupted.(X/@Rincon001A)

According to AFP, quoting paramedics, the 39-year-old right-wing opposition senator was shot three times — twice in the head and once in the knee.

Uribe Turbay, currently a senator, is also the son of a journalist who was kidnapped and murdered in 1991, during one of Colombia’s most violent eras.

In a video shared on X, Turbay was seen delivering a speech at a public rally when gunfire erupted. The video shows a sudden disturbance, with more than three shots heard.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Images circulating on social media showed the 39-year-old bloodied, with what appeared to be a head wound, being supported by several people.

According to the Associated Press, no official update has been issued regarding the senator’s condition as of now.

The attack triggered reactions across Latin America. Chilean President Gabriel Boric said, “There is no room or justification for violence in a democracy,” while Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa stated, “We condemn all forms of violence and intolerance.”

In Colombia, former President Uribe said, "They attacked the hope of the country, a great husband, father, son, brother, a great colleague.”

Miguel Uribe Turbay’s conservative Democratic Centre party condemned the attack, calling it “an unacceptable act of violence.”

Details of the shooting incident

The assault occurred in a park in the Fontibon neighborhood, where armed attackers shot Turbay from behind, the Democratic Center—the party of former President Alvaro Uribe—said. The two Uribes are not related.

A suspected gunman has been arrested, Bogotá Mayor Carlos Galán confirmed on X. However, the federal government announced a reward for information leading to the capture of others involved.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on X: “Respect life, that’s the red line.”

Following this, Petro cancelled a planned visit to France “due to the seriousness of the events,” according to an official statement.

Colombia is set to hold its presidential election on May 31, 2026, as President Petro, the country’s first leftist president, completes his term.

Turbay had announced his candidacy in March.

According to Colombian police chief Gen. Carlos Triana, at the time of the attack, Turbay was accompanied by Councilman Andrés Barrios and around 20 others. A minor allegedly involved in the assault was detained at the scene and is being treated for a leg wound. Authorities also recovered a firearm.

Defence minister Pedro Sánchez said: “I have ordered the Colombian military and police forces and intelligence agencies to deploy all their capabilities to urgently clarify the facts.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X that the “United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe,” and urged President Petro “to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.”

Rubio further stated: “This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government.”

(With inputs from AP, AFP)