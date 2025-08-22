Villanova University shooting: First details emerge amid active shooter alert; ‘shots fired at library’

Villanova University issued an active shooter alert on Thursday, with authorities asking students and staff members to shelter in place. Several students shared a text from the university's alert system that urged them to lock and barricade doors and move to secure locations. A second alert asked people on campus to stay away from Scarpa Hall. People use there phones in a mess of toppled chairs at the Villanova University campus where an active shooter was reported (AP)

“Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a repot of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time. All further information will come from the Office of the Superintendent of Police,” authorities said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

‘Shots fired in library’

Meanwhile, a student posted a video of a university representative informing students that shots were possibly fired at the law library. Officials have not issued a statement yet. Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of this claim.

“shooting at villanova university, we are hiding and locked down in a utility closet…. an HR rep just came to clarify the situation,” the student tweeted along with the video.

Videos circulating online showed large groups being ushered quickly into campus buildings. The incident unfolded as orientation and registration for new students began on Thursday, with events scheduled through the weekend. Classes are set to start on Monday.

State Rep. Lisa Borowski, who represents the district where Villanova is located, said she received a joint alert from Radnor Township Police and campus security at about 5 PM, telling locals to take shelter. “I am very worried and very concerned,” Borowski said.

“The evolving situation at Villanova University is frightening. Please shelter in place if you are in the vicinity. Stay out of the way of law enforcement and first responders. Let them do their jobs. I am praying for the safety of everyone on campus and for those responding to the situation,” she further added on social media.

Villanova, an Augustinian Catholic university straddling Radnor and Lower Merion Townships on Philadelphia’s Main Line, has been in the spotlight this year as the alma mater of newly elected Pope Leo XIV.