‘Violence has no place in politics’: US after Imran Khan assassination attempt

Published on Nov 04, 2022 07:29 AM IST

The former prime minister was leading his political rally - 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march on Thursday - when a gunman opened fire in which he sustained injuries.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan on Thursday.(Urdu Media via REUTERS)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The United States has condemned the “assassination attempt” carried out on Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan on Thursday evening. In a statement, US state secretary Antony Blinken on Twitter also added that “violence has no place in politics.” "The US strongly condemns the shooting of @ImranKhanPTI at a political rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer condolences to the family of the individual who was killed. All parties should remain peaceful. Violence has no place in politics,” Blinken wrote.

Khan suffered gunshot injuries in his legs during firing in a rally in Wazirabad in Punjab province. Khan's aide, Faisal Javed Khan, was also injured in the firing. The former prime minister was leading his political rally - 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march - when a gunman opened fire in which he sustained injuries.

Following the incident, Khan was rushed to a hospital in Lahore and is said to be out of danger. A PTI worker was killed in the incident while several got injured. "He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the leg,” party official Asad Umar Umar told reporters.

Following the incident Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered a probe into the incident while Khan believes Sharif to be one of the people behind this incident. “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed the Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI chairman & other injured people,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

