'Deeply disturbed...': Wasim Akram on shooting of Imran Khan

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram said he was 'deeply disturbed' by the shooting at ex prime minister Imran Khan's protest rally in Wazirabad on Thursday evening. Akram - who played in Pak's 1992 World Cup-winning team that was captained by Khan - tweeted: "Deeply disturbed about events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran bhai and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort national unity."

Imran Khan was shot in the leg, and several others were also injured, after shots were fired at his campaign truck as it passed through Pakistan's Punjab province en route to Islamabad.

"A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured," the ex PM"s aide, Asad Umar, was quoted by Reuters. Khan was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to one in Lahore, and is now out of any serious danger.

One person - believed to be one of the two shooters - was killed in the incident.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called the incident an attempt to assassinate the former prime minister. The second gunman has been taken into custody; a video circulating online shows him admitting to trying to kill the ex cricketer and acknowledging he acted on his own.

"Sirf Imran Khan ko maarna tha (I came only to kill Imran Khan)... " the man said, adding that he had driven up the site of the rally on a motorcycle that he left at a family member's home.

In his first statement after the attack, Khan named Sharif, interior minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, and the Pak army's Major General Faisal as those he believes were responsible.

Pakistan prime minister Sharif and president Arif Alvi have slammed the violence.

Several world leaders, including Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, have also spoken out in support of Imran Khan. India is keeping a close eye on developments in Pakistan.

Khan - who was ousted as prime minister in April after losing a no-confidence vote - was leading the rally to demand prime minister Shehbaz Sharif call snap polls. Since his removal from office, Imran Khan has accused Sharif and the United States of conspiring against him.