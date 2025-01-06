US netizens declare ‘nightmare is over’ ahead of Trump's inauguration as Biden commits ‘embarrassing’ blunder

Joe Biden, the outgoing US President who is known for making blunders, has reignited worries around his mental decline as he snapped at journalists who asked him a question about his age. Joe Biden apparently forgot the name of a young man whom he invited on the stage to wish him a happy birthday.(X)

Moment when Biden snapped at reporters

Biden, who is the oldest living President following the death of Jimmy Carter, snapped at journalists who questioned him about his age amid growing worries about his mental health.

His cognitive degeneration has been on full display during his four years in the Oval office, with an ever-ending string of gaffes and catastrophes.

When questioned on Sunday, Biden was seen on camera replying harshly to reporters.

“My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any of you have ever met in your whole godd*mn life,” he stated, triggering outrage among netizens and conservatives.

Some Conservatives hit back at Biden over use of the “Lord's name in vain like it was nothing,” while others called his response “embarrassing.”

Biden has been compelled to refute accusations concerning his mental state throughout his presidency, but especially during the election campaign last year.

Biden birthday blunder goes viral

In another embarrassing gaffe, Biden invited a young man on the stage. While singing a happy birthday rendition for him in front of a large audience, the President suddenly forgot the man's name and the lyrics, resulting in an awkward pause.

However, the man handled the blunder nicely by simply keeping a big smile on his face.

In the viral video, Biden can be heard singing, “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday to…”

The video instantly garnered criticism, with some critics beginning a countdown for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

“Biden brought a guy on stage to sing happy birthday to him... The problem is he either doesn't know his name or forgot it... and mumbled nonsense instead,” one X user wrote.

“Joe Biden has no clue who he’s singing happy birthday to, this administration is a joke,” a second user commented.