Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson finds support among neighbors amid online sex video leak

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson, who was recently embroiled in a scandal involving explicit online videos with her husband, her neighbors are voicing their support for her upcoming bid for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

In this image taken from a video, Virginia legislative candidate Susanna Gibson addresses the Women's Summit in Virginia Beach, Va., in September of 2022. Gibson has denounced the disclosure of live videos on a pornographic website in which she and her husband engaged in sex acts.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, videos of Gibson, 40, performing intimate acts with her husband on the internet platform Chaturbate for tips made headlines. Gibson, outraged by the leak, claimed it was an "illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family."

However, it appears that her neighbors are not letting this scandal sway their support. Speaking to The Daily Mail, one neighbor, wishing to remain anonymous, stated, "I consider her my friend, and it's certainly not the sort of thing you expect, but she's still got my vote. She's done the work, she's canvassed, and she's made it clear where she stands on the issues, and that's what it comes down to."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others in the community have echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Gibson's commitment to her campaign and her stance on important issues. Some have even donated to her campaign following the leak, viewing it as an attempt to undermine her candidacy.

Amanda Linton, who donated to Gibson's campaign, remarked, "Anybody who looks at this knows it's a hit job. It's just nobody's business. She didn't break any laws by doing this. She had sex with her husband. I mean, my God."

Also Read | Susanna Gibson Livestreamed Sex Acts: Who the Virginia Democratic hopeful is and what we know so far

Even Senate of Virginia's President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas joined the show of support, sharing a fundraiser for Gibson on social media and accusing political opponents of leaking the videos to embarrass and humiliate her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gibson, a nurse practitioner, is running for a fiercely contested seat in Richmond's suburban district, while her husband, lawyer John David Gibson, has already made a substantial contribution to her campaign.

Despite the scandal, Gibson's neighbors and supporters remain steadfast, focusing on her qualifications and positions rather than the leaked videos. Meanwhile, Gibson's lawyer, Daniel P. Watkins, has raised the possibility that sharing the videos may violate Virginia's revenge porn law, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.