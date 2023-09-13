Susanna Gibson Livestreamed Sex Acts: Who the Virginia Democratic hopeful is and what we know so far

A Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates received massive backlash for performing sex acts with her husband online, and asking her virtual audience to pitch in with “tips.” Susanna Gibson is a mom of two children, and is running to represent District 57 in Richmond. She livestreamed her sex videos on the adult streaming website Chaturbate. Susanna Gibson is a mom of two children, and is running to represent District 57 in Richmond (Susanna Gibson for Virginia House of Delegates, District 57/Facebook)

Susanna, a nurse practitioner, 40, was seen in over a dozen live videos with her husband on the platform. These were reportedly posted to a publicly accessible archive on the website Recurbate in September 2022 after she declared her candidacy. Even after the announcement, she continued to maintain her Chaturbate profile. She uploaded at least one photo of herself on the site after the announcement, New York Post reported.

Who is Susanna Gibson?

According to Susanna’s website, she is “a wife, a mother of two young children, a Nurse Practitioner, and a public health expert, with years of experience providing home-based primary care to vulnerable patients in our community.”

Susanna was born and raised in Virginia. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Columbia University. Her husband is a local attorney.

“I have worked in the medical field serving the greater Richmond community for nearly 15 years. Throughout this time, I have cared for patients in several capacities and specialties, including Geriatrics and Home-Based Primary Care, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Obesity Medicine. I have extensive experience managing the most medically complex patients in Virginia, and a track record of effectively utilizing local and state resources to best help those in need,” Susanna says on her website.

She adds, “I have dedicated my career to ensuring my patients have the resources they need for a good quality of life, and I have seen firsthand the importance of access to affordable quality healthcare. As your Delegate, I will continue to fight for you, our families, and our community.”

‘Illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me’

On her Chaturbate profile, Susanna has over 5,770 followers. She often presses for more “tokens” in exchange for acts in “private” showings, claiming she was “raising money for a good cause.” In some videos, she said while she and her husband have “tried swapping” with different partners because she is “ethically non-monogamous,” he “doesn’t like sharing.” After her videos surfaced, Suanna said in a statement to the Washington Post that the publicly posted videos were “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

‘There’s no line they won’t cross to silence women’

Susanna has now criticised her opponents for engaging in “the worst gutter politics” after her videos surfaced. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,” Susanna told CNN.

“My opponent and his allies know that the people of this district are on our side on the issues, so they’re stooping to the worst gutter politics,” she added. “There’s too much at stake in this election and I’ll never stop fighting for our community.”

Republican businessman David Owen, Susanna’s opponent in the battle for the seat in the House of Delegates, said in a statement to New York Post after learning about the videos, “I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family, and I’m remaining focused on my campaign.”

Susanna’s attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, has claimed that circulating the videos is a violation of Virginia’s revenge porn law. “We are working directly with federal and local law enforcement to hold the wrongdoers accountable and to protect Mrs. Gibson’s rights as the victim of a crime,” Daniel said.

Is this hypocrisy?

In the past, various members of the Congress have been busted for hiring prostitutes, and many were accused and convicted for having sex with minors. Rep. Barney Frank lived with a male escort back in the 1980s, who claimed he ran his prostitution service out of Frank’s apartment. In the 1990s, politicians such as Bob Barr, Dan Burton, Robert Livingston, Newt Gingrich, Henry Hyde and Pete Domenici were known to have engaged in sexual affairs. President Bill Clinton, in fact, did the same with an intern inside the White House in 1998.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels before the elections in 2016. He was accused of doing this to keep Stormy from speaking up about an affair he allegedly had with the porn star. One-time Rep. Anthony Weiner was placed on the sex offender list, and jailed, after being accused of sending explicit texts to a minor. He had previously also shared pictures of his junk with women. However, he continued to run for mayor of New York even after resigning from Congress.

All of these incidents, mostly involving men, drew criticism. But perhaps none went as viral as Susanna’s case has. Some have pointed out that perhaps there is a certain hypocrisy here, considering male politicians have been involved in worse controversies in the past, and for ages.

‘It’s just nobody’s business’

However, this is not to say that Susanna has no supporters. After she drew flak, state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a leading Democratic lawmaker in Virginia, came to her defence and urged voters to “make this the biggest fundraising day of (Gibson’s) campaign.” “They’re looking for anything they can find on any candidate that they think might sway the voters,” Louise said. “It all has to do with who is going to get control of the Senate and who is going to get control of the House. It’s all about control.”

“Anybody who looks at this knows it’s a hit job,” said Amanda Linton, a 45-year-old defence contractor who donated $25 to Susanna’s campaign, according to Associated Press. She added, “It’s just nobody’s business. She didn’t break any laws by doing this. She had sex with her husband. I mean, my God.”

Susanna was also defended by Emily’s List, an advocacy group for Democratic female candidates. “Susanna originally ran for office because of the overturning of Roe and she’s been very outspoken on standing up for reproductive rights. People are coming out in support of Susanna because they know that Republicans are coming after her because she was standing up for them,” said spokesperson Lauren Chou.