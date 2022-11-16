Virginia McLaurin dies at 113. Watch her viral dance of 2016 with Obamas

Virginia McLaurin, whose dance with former US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2016 won hearts, died on November 14. She was believed to be 113. During her brief meeting with the Obamas, McLaurin expressed her joy to see a black president and first lady and told her she came to celebrate “black history”.

In the video, the centenarian cheerfully greeted Barack Obama and responded with “I am fine” when Obama asked her “How are you?” Obama then asked her if she waned to greet Michelle, to which she said a big YES! and her quick movements get noticed by the President as he said, “Slow down now, don't go too quick”.

Then a series of heartwarming exchanges began between the couple and McLaurin. Obama told people in the room, “She is 106, well you gotta slow down” to which Michelle adds, “I wanna be like you (McLaurin) when I grow up”. This prompted a witty reply from the old but energetic White House guest as she said to Michelle “You can!” and started grooving.

The 106-year-old McLaurin then shared how happy she felt to be at the White House as she never thought she would be able to get in there. Her high-spirited character was complimented by the then-first lady with words like, "That energy man, you have made our day".

McLaurin, a daughter of Black sharecroppers died at her son's home in Maryland, United States, reported Washington Post. She suffered congestive heart failure, said her son. She met the first African American president of the country on February 18, 2016, during a White House commemoration of Black History Month. Virginia McLaurin was three years old when the Titanic sank, 36 when World War II ended, 55 when the Civil Rights Act was signed, 59 when Dr King was assassinated, 80 when the Berlin Wall fell, 99 when the United States elected its first Black president.