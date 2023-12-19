close_game
close_game
News / World News / Vladimir Putin swanks about Russia's nuclear arsenal: ‘We do what we want’

Vladimir Putin swanks about Russia's nuclear arsenal: ‘We do what we want’

ByMallika Soni
Dec 19, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Vladimir Putin: The Russian leader said that his forces “have the initiative” on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has modernized almost its entire strategic nuclear arsenal. The role of Russia’s air, sea and land nuclear triad in maintaining a balance of power “has increased significantly” amid the “emergence of new military-political risks,” Vladimir Putin said as per Bloomberg. The proportion of modern weaponry in its nuclear forces “has been brought to 95% and in the naval component almost 100%" this year, he said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

The Russian leader said that his forces “have the initiative” on the battlefield in Ukraine. Russia will proceed from its own interests when dealing with Ukraine, regardless of Kyiv's attempts to make any agreements, he asserted.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Read more: UK warns of deteriorating security in Red Sea after Houthi attacks

“We do what we think is necessary, what we want,” he said, adding that Ukraine “is suffering heavy losses and has largely squandered its reserves.”

Accusing the United States of exploiting Europe for its own interests, Vladimir Putin said that Russia planned no war on Europe.

He said Ukrainian membership of NATO "is not acceptable for Russia in 10 years, and not in 20".

This comes as fighting along the front line has largely reached a stalemate as winter sets in. Russia has 617,000 troops deployed in Ukraine and its nuclear forces are ready amid political divisions in the US and the European Union, he said.

Earlier, the Kremlin chief had said that Russia has “no reason or interest” to fight with North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries.

“We are interested to develop relations with them,” he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out