Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin congratulates Tokayev on 'convincing mandate' in Kazakhstan poll

Vladimir Putin congratulates Tokayev on 'convincing mandate' in Kazakhstan poll

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Kazakhstan Elections: Vladimir Putin said, “You have received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities.”

Kazakhstan Elections: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(AP)
AFP |

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his landslide victory in a snap presidential poll held months after deadly unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian country.

Read more: FIFA World Cup reporter robbed while on air, shocked by cops' response: Report

"You have received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities for the implementation of the course of national development that you are advancing," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
vladimir putin kazakhstan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP