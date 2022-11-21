Home / World News / Vladimir Putin congratulates Tokayev on 'convincing mandate' in Kazakhstan poll

Vladimir Putin congratulates Tokayev on 'convincing mandate' in Kazakhstan poll

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Kazakhstan Elections: Vladimir Putin said, “You have received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities.”

Kazakhstan Elections: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(AP)
AFP |

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his landslide victory in a snap presidential poll held months after deadly unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian country.

"You have received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities for the implementation of the course of national development that you are advancing," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

Monday, November 21, 2022
