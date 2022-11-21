Vladimir Putin congratulates Tokayev on 'convincing mandate' in Kazakhstan poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his landslide victory in a snap presidential poll held months after deadly unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian country.

"You have received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities for the implementation of the course of national development that you are advancing," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.