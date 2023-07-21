Vladimir Putin extends Russian export restrictions until end of 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended a March 2022 decree imposing restrictions on the export of manufactured goods and raw materials from Russia until Dec. 31 2025, according to the text of a decree published on a Russian government website.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decree, on the application of "special economic measures in foreign economic activity with the aim of ensuring the security of the Russian Federation," was originally signed by the Russian president on March 8, 2022. It imposed restrictions on the export and import of certain raw materials and products from Russia.

The decree was meant to be valid until Dec. 31, 2023. With the recent amendments, Putin has officially extended the decree until Dec. 31, 2025.

The list of products, which was later compiled by the government, includes technological, telecommunications, medical, and electrical equipment, agricultural machinery, nuclear reactors, fiber optic cables, metal processing machines, among others. Restrictions were also imposed on the export of certain types of timber to unfriendly countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government said this decision was made to protect the domestic market.