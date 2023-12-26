Vladimir Putin informed of damage to warship from Ukraine attack

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin Tuesday that Ukraine had attacked the Crimean port of Feodosia and damaged a naval landing ship, a Kremlin spokesman said. Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

Ukraine's military said earlier that its air force destroyed the Russian navy's Novocherkassk landing ship in the western Crimean port.

"Today defence minister Shoigu reported (to Putin) about the strike that the Ukrainians carried out on Feodosia and about the damage to our large landing ship. It was a very detailed report," the president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

The Ukrainian defence ministry wrote earlier on X that the "Novocherkassk landing ship was destroyed in Feodosia tonight".

The ministry posted an unattributed photo showing flames and smoke in a port at night.

"Ukraine's aviation did an excellent job. Crimea is Ukraine. There is no place for the occupier's fleet here," the ministry wrote.

The country's air force said that the ship was suspected to have been carrying attack drones.