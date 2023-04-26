Home / World News / Putin ordered? Deaths of 2 Russian officials on same day sparks speculation

Putin ordered? Deaths of 2 Russian officials on same day sparks speculation

ByMallika Soni
Apr 26, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Vladimir Putin: Nikolay Bortsov had previously been hit by sanctions from the United States and other Western countries following Ukraine invasion.

Two Russian officials- State Duma deputies with the ruling United Russia party- died on Sunday, Newsweek reported. Nikolay Bortsov, 77, who served as a State Duma deputy since 2003 and State Duma Deputy Dzhasharbek Uzdenov, 57, died on the same day, the report claimed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
This comes as a number of prominent Russians have died in unexplained or unusual circumstances since Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Nikolay Bortsov had previously been hit by sanctions from the United States and other Western countries following Ukraine invasion.

He was one of Russia's wealthiest government employees with an estimated net worth of $550 million, the report claimed, adding that he was included by Forbes in 2021 in a ranking of Russia's 100 richest federal workers.

He was sentenced in absentia in Ukraine to 15 years in prison alongside 19 other members of the Russian State Duma for voting to recognize Russian-installed authorities in Donbas.

Dzhasharbek Uzdenov was a member of Russia's house committee on ecology, natural resources and environmental protection.

“A hard day. Death snatched another comrade from our ranks. Jasharbek (Dzhasharbek) Borisovich Uzdenov, a deputy of the State Duma, the former Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic died after a severe and prolonged illness,” Vladimir Vasilyev, head of the United Russia faction, said, adding, “Sensitive, attentive, strong-willed, always ready to help—this is how we will remember Jasharbek Borisovich. He fought for a long time, but, unfortunately, the disease turned out to be stronger. We will miss him very much.”

vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
