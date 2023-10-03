Kremlin says it knows nothing about Vladimir Putin's plan to announce re-election bid next month
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a media report that said that Putin could announce his re-election bid next month.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it knew nothing about a report in the Kommersant newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin could announce next month that he will run for office again in a presidential election set for March.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters in a telephone briefing.
