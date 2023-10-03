Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Kremlin says it knows nothing about Vladimir Putin's plan to announce re-election bid next month

Kremlin says it knows nothing about Vladimir Putin's plan to announce re-election bid next month

Reuters |
Oct 03, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a media report that said that Putin could announce his re-election bid next month.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it knew nothing about a report in the Kommersant newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin could announce next month that he will run for office again in a presidential election set for March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters in a telephone briefing.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP