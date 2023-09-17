Russian governor's goodbye gift to North Korea's Kim Jong Un: Drones

Kim Jong Un received five explosive drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest as gifts from a regional governor on his visit to Russia. This was the North Korean leader's first official visit abroad since the coronavirus pandemic. During the last day, the leader met Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu in Vladivostok, where he inspected state-of-the-art weapons including a hypersonic missile system. The "leader of the DPRK received five kamikaze drones and a 'Geran-25' reconnaissance drone with vertical takeoff", state news agency TASS reported using the official name of North Korea.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un signs a guest book.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the report, the governor of the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea, "offered Kim Jong Un a set of bulletproof protection" and "special clothing not detectable by thermal cameras".

Kim Jong Un's extended tour of Russia began on Tuesday and focused extensively on military matters. Later on Sunday the Ria Novosti agency published a video of Kim Jong Un's departure, and said a "departure ceremony" was held at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station. Footage showed the North Korean leader waving goodbye from his train to a Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov.

During the meet, Vladimir Putin talked up the prospect of greater cooperation with North Korea and the "possibilities" for military ties while North Korean news agency KCNA described the atmosphere during Kim's visit as "fervent and warm" and said a "new era of friendship, solidarity and cooperation" was opening between North Korea and Russia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vladimir Putin also accepted an invitation to visit North Korea and offered to send a North Korean to space, which would be a first.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON