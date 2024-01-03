close_game
News / World News / Vladimir Putin says Iran blasts 'shocking in cruelty and cynicism'

AFP |
Jan 03, 2024 09:18 PM IST

"The killing of peaceful people visiting the cemetery is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his condolences over twin blasts that killed at least 103 people in Iran near the grave of the slain general Qasem Soleimani.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AFP)
"The killing of peaceful people visiting the cemetery is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism," Putin said in a letter to Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Wednesday, January 03, 2024
