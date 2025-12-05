Putin says Russia did not start Ukraine war, accuses West of 'igniting' conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a strict warning about the Ukraine war, saying that Moscow will only end the operation “after achieving its goals”. Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during an interview at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday,(AP)

In an interview with India Today, Putin criticised the West, saying that Russia did not start the Ukraine war, but it was Kyiv’s action under the influence of the West which dragged Russia into the conflict, which has been running for almost four years.

The Russian President revealed his endgame in Ukraine and said that the war with Kyiv will end once Russia achieves its goals, including “liberating Donbas”.

"Our special military operation isn't the start of a war, but rather an attempt to end one that the West ignited using Ukrainian nationalists," he said.

“All this boils down to one thing: Either we take back these territories by force, or eventually Ukrainian troops withdraw,” he added.

Putin highlighted antagonisms between the two countries. He mentioned that Ukraine has harmed Russian interests by banning the Russian language in several territories and driving people away from temples, churches, and so on. The President noted that Russia is willing to go to great lengths to protect its interests at any cost.

"The point is that Russia is determined and will certainly do so to protect its interests, protect its people living there, protect our traditional values, the Russian language, and so on," Putin told India Today.

He further pointed out that Ukraine banned the Russian Orthodox Church and seized many others, and Russia is fighting to reaffirm its position on those territories.

‘West backed Ukraine against Russia”

In the interview, Vladimir Putin attacked the West and said that they never mention the events that led to the Ukraine war, highlighting the 2014 overthrow of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

"The West backed Ukraine and supported the events by orchestrating the coup d'état. That was the point that triggered the events in Crimea, followed by developments in southeastern Ukraine, in Donbass. However, they never mention it," Putin said..

He stated that Russia attempted to resolve the matter through a peaceful path. However, it did not bear fruit, and hence, the country had no other options except to indulge in the war.

Putin blamed Ukraine for ushering in violence against the citizens living in the Donbas region.

"After eight years of relentless violence against those citizens of Donbass, something the West hasn't uttered a word about, we were forced to recognise these republics first, and secondly, provide support," Putin said.

Putin, on his first visit to India in 4 years, was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, after which he departed in the same vehicle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be in India from December 4 to 5.