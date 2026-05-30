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Vladimir Putin says ‘too early’ to confirm Russian origin of drone that crashed in Romania

The crash took place overnight Thursday-Friday, injuring two people and triggering a fire, Romanian officials said.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 01:04 am IST
AFP |
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Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that it was too early to say a drone that crashed in Romania was Russian, amid European anger over the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)

The crash took place overnight Thursday-Friday, injuring two people and triggering a fire, Romanian officials said. Romania said the drone was Russian and NATO countries have condemmned Russia.

"I just learned, before entering this hall, that something happened with what was supposedly our drone," Putin told a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana.

"No one can say the origin of this or that aircraft until an examination of that aircraft is conducted," he said.

"If they provide us with any objective data... in that case, will we assess what happened."

Putin said "Russia has never threatened and is not threatening European countries" in response to accusations made by Romania and its NATO allies.

 
vladmir putin russia romania
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