Vladimir Putin toasts 'strengthening of cooperation' at dinner with Kim

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday toasted the "strengthening of future cooperation" with North Korea as he hosted the reclusive country's leader Kim Jong Un in an official dinner in the Russian Far East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky.(AP)

"A toast to the future strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries," Putin said, raising his glass in footage aired by Russian state television. “For the well-being and prosperity of our nations, for the health of the chairman and all of those present.”