News / World News / Vladimir Putin: Ukraine risks 'irreparable blow' if war continues

AFP |
Jan 16, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow's forces had the upper hand in their almost two-year conflict with Ukraine, warning the rival state it risks an "irreparable" blow if it continued.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
"Not only has their counter-offensive failed, but the initiative is entirely in the hands of the Russian armed forces. If this continues, Ukraine's statehood could be dealt an irreparable, very serious blow," Putin said in televised remarks.

