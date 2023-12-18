Vladimir Putin's ‘employ women' message: 'Russia’s reserve labour force…'

Russian president Vladimir Putin urged traditionally male professions to employ more women so that major labour shortages amid Ukraine war can be exacerbated as thousands of soldiers are being called up to fight. Russia has for years been suffering from a shrinking labour force amid low birth rates which has now been aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine as mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of men took them out of the job market. Some Russians have also fled the country following Moscow's invasion. Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

"Girls represent a huge reserve for Russia. In sectors where they are not yet working, they need to exploit their potential to the fullest," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader praised women who were studying to join the air force, saying, "In our flight schools, girls are already flying combat aircraft. The minister (of defence) reported that they do it brilliantly, while it always seemed that it was a purely male profession. Today, all boundaries are being erased."

Kremlin chief, a long-time defender of so-called traditional values, nuanced his comment by explaining, "Of course, there are some limitations related to health, anatomy, maybe to family. (If) there is a long business trip... who do the kids stay with?" he wondered.

These issues "can be solved" and restrictions to women's work should be lifted, he said.

Vladimir Putin has launched a presidential re-election campaign that is expected to enable him to stay in the Kremlin until at least 2030.