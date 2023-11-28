Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Vladimir Putin's 'enemy' Ukraine spy chief's wife poisoned with heavy metals

ByMallika Soni
Nov 28, 2023 07:37 PM IST

Marianna Budanova, the wife of Kyrylo Budanov was suffering from heavy metals poisoning.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official confirmed that the wife of the spy agency's chief had been poisoned and had been undergoing treatment in a hospital. The poisoning of Marianna Budanova was reported earlier by Ukrainian media outlets.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and his wife Marianna are seen.(Reuters)

"Yes, I can confirm the information, unfortunately, it's true," Andriy Yusov, an official at the GUR military intelligence agency, told news agency Reuters.

Marianna Budanova, the wife of Kyrylo Budanov was suffering from heavy metals poisoning after the suspected assassination attempt and was being treated in hospital, reports claimed. Kyiv had opened an investigation into what it described as “attempted murder”, Reuters reported.

The substances found in her body “are not used in normal life or military affairs and their presence may indicate a deliberate poisoning attempt," it said.

It also said "several" other GUR employees were being treated for suspected poisoning.

Marianna Budanova, who is an advisor to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, was reportedly hospitalised after her condition deteriorated. She has already undergone a course of treatment, reports claimed as law enforcement officials believe the poison was administered through her food.

Officials also said that they have foiled "more than 10" assassination attempts on Kyrylo Budanov throughout his career. Kyrylo Budanov's influential military intelligence unit is considered responsible for several sabotage attacks against Russia. Moscow has accused the GUR of being behind the October 2022 explosions on the Kerch bridge that links Russia to Crimea.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov said that his wife had been living with him "in his office" and had not left his side since the start of the invasion for security purposes.

