Vladimir Putin's plan for G20 virtual summit amid ‘deeply unstable world’
Vladimir Putin will give Russian view on world situation at G20 virtual summit, Kremlin said.
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin will set out Russia's view of what it sees as the "deeply unstable world situation" when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit.
Russian state TV presenter Pavel Zarubin said on his Telegram channel on Sunday that it would be the "first event in a long time" including both Putin and Western leaders.
According to the state RIA news agency, the G20 virtual summit will be held on Wednesday.
Separately, RIA reported that Putin will also take part via video link in a discussion on Tuesday about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a summit of the BRICS bloc of nations.
