VP Vance's Vatican mass trip inspires 'Pope Leo, Run!' memes

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 15, 2025 11:14 PM IST

JD Vance will attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City this Sunday. The announcement has sparked a wave of memes. 

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City this Sunday. Vance, who will formally lead the U.S. delegation, will be joined by Second Lady Usha Vance, while Rubio will attend with his wife, Jeanette Rubio. The White House has not confirmed whether President Donald Trump, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates, will attend the ceremony.

JD Vance will attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City.(Reuters and AFP)
JD Vance will attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City.(Reuters and AFP)

The announcement has sparked a wave of memes and conspiracy-laced humor. The reason? JD Vance's unexpected connection to the late Pope Francis.

Just hours before Pope Francis passed away on April 21, Vance met briefly with him. This encounter had fueled speculation online. The bizarre timing inspired a slew of "JD Vance killed the Pope" memes and conspiracy theories.

Now, with Vance headed back to the Vatican, social media users are once again jokingly warning the new Pope to keep his distance.

“Dear God… don’t let JD Vance anywhere near the new Pope. He’s still got a lot of years left in him,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Pope Leo will need A LOT of prayers now that JD Vance is attending the inauguration this Sunday.”

A third person commented, “Who's joking? Vance is cursed. I like Leo, and hope he's Pope for a good, long time. Just keep JD far, far away.”

Another person wrote, “JD Vance is about to visit the Vatican to kill another pope."

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV’s brother Louis is a Trump fan, resurfaced Facebook posts reveal

Pope Francis died on April 21 due to a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, became the first US-born pontiff following his election on May 8.

After the announcement, Vance posted on social media, "Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
