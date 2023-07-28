Before mutiny against Putin, Wagner boss kept ‘secret harem’ of barely legal women: Report

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief-yet-significant armed mutiny against Russian leadership, allegedly had a ‘secret harem’ in St Petersburg where he kept women of barely legal age, the UK-based Daily Mail reported citing Russian news outlet The Insider.

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin(REUTERS)

The report reveals some discomfiting details about Wagner boss' interest for ‘girls on the younger sides’. A girl who claimed to have ‘sold her virginity to billionaire Prigozhin when she was 18’ gave out details about how he ‘believes having sex with first-time partners prolongs his youth’.

Backing the girl's stark claims, a sex workers' union representative told the Russian media outlet that ‘he had sex without a condom’ because ‘he believed that this is how he exchanges energy, fluids…as if he receives a charge of vitality from them'.

These revelations came nearly a month after the Wagner mercenary carried out an unrest to topple the Russian defence leadership. They captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and headed for the capital city of Moscow before the mutiny was called off.

The Wagner chief was last seen at St Petersburg attending the Russia-Africa summit, despite the reports of his exile after a deal was made with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. According to reports, the Wagner mercenaries are currently expanding their reach to African countries in a bid to shore up fragile regimes there in exchange for natural wealth including essential minerals.

According to The Insider , the ‘harem’ was being run, before the mutiny, in rented rooms at the Solo Sokos Hotel in St Petersburg.

Describing her ordeal from the ‘harem’, a woman explained how she had her ‘virginity checked’ at a clinic which is allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin's elder daughter Maria Vorontsova. She further shares about her encounter with Prigozhin. He told her to ‘be nicer’ after complaining about a ‘dour expression’ on her face while he took her virginity, according to the report.

