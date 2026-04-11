'Walking on eggshells': Why Donald Trump chose JD Vance to lead peace talks with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance has reportedly been “walking on eggshells” around President Donald Trump as he prepares to lead high-stakes peace talks with Iran in Pakistan on Saturday.

JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad for crucial peace talks with Iran.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A close friend of Vance, who spoke with him, said he described feeling like the US vice president was cautious because of his antiwar views. A Vance spokesman later disputed this. “He’s walking on so many eggshells that he’s on his way to Pakistan at the president’s request to lead negotiations,” the spokesman told the Wall Street Journal.

Vance's visit to Islamabad is first such visit by an American Vice President in the last 15 years.

JD Vance in Pakistan

The talks in Islamabad are focused on holding together a fragile ceasefire, and are being seen as the most important US-Iran engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The negotiations begin with major differences still unresolved. Iran has set conditions, including sanctions relief.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vance was wrapping up a two-day trip to Budapest this week when Trump handed him the assignment to lead the peace talks with Iran. From ‘no new wars’ to leading peace effort {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vance was wrapping up a two-day trip to Budapest this week when Trump handed him the assignment to lead the peace talks with Iran. From ‘no new wars’ to leading peace effort {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This also binds Vance to the outcome of a war he once kept at arm’s length. The US vice president once promised “no new wars” and is now in charge of delivering peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This also binds Vance to the outcome of a war he once kept at arm’s length. The US vice president once promised “no new wars” and is now in charge of delivering peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Vance spokesman told the WSJ that as the vice president was “not thinking about this in the realm of future political considerations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Vance spokesman told the WSJ that as the vice president was “not thinking about this in the realm of future political considerations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vance will be joined by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, while the Iranian side will include senior figures such as Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vance will be joined by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, while the Iranian side will include senior figures such as Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Pakistanis will mediate the talks.

Was Vance against war on Iran?

Before the two-week ceasefire, Vance largely stayed out of the spotlight during the US-Israeli war on Iran. Trump also acknowledged that the two hold somewhat different views on the issue.

Trump said Vance was “philosophically a little bit different” and “less enthusiastic” about military action, though he ultimately supported the strikes, which the president described as necessary, as per ABC News.

Before the February 28 US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Vance said there was “no chance” of a prolonged war. He later admitted the war could last longer. He also said that Trump would not allow a “multi-year conflict.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump on Friday dismissed suggestions that the talks would be a test of JD Vance or his political future. “He doesn’t have to prove anything because he’s doing a very good job,” Trump told the New York Post. “He has nothing to prove.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON