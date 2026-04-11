Ghalibaf's Minab strike reminder for US on flight to Pakistan for talks: ‘My companions’

Iran sent a message ahead of the all-important Islamabad talks scheduled to take place over the weekend between them and the US. When Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf boarded the flight along with foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, he posted a photo from the plane. Iranian speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf carries the photos of school kids killed in an alleged US strike on a school in Minab. (X/@mb_ghalibaf)

This was not just an announcement of Tehran’s leadership heading to Pakistan, it was a message on how Iran intended to approach the negotiations.

In the photo shared by Ghalibaf, he is seen standing against empty seats in the plane, each bearing images of schoolchildren killed in a missile strike on a school in Minab at the start of the war, along with their school bags and a flower. Iran has alleged that the strike was carried out by the United States, while Washington has distanced itself from the attack.

Ghalibaf referred to these children as his ‘companions’, as if to remind the world what escalated the conflict and what pushed Iran into war. The attack, which killed 165 people, is expected to be a key talking point when discussions begin in Islamabad.