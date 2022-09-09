Want to mourn the Queen's death? UK govt publishes guidelines

UK government has released official guidance for the UK's mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The mourning period covers the days following the Queen's death and will last until her state funeral - the date of which is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the royal family will undertake their own period of mourning which will be subject to the decision of King Charles III.

The guidelines covers behaviour and etiquette for the public, businesses and public organisations during the mourning period. Despite this, there are no concrete expectations for specific behaviour to be observed during the mourning period.

The government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during this time, adding that it was at the discretion of individual organizations.

