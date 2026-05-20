'War will spread beyond Gulf': Iran's fresh warning after Trump's 'big hit' remark

As the peace talks between the United States and Iran remain in limbo, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have warned that the war will spread beyond the Gulf region if Washington resumes its attacks.

The IRGC warned the US against any renewal of strikes, stating that if Iran is targeted again, the war will spread beyond the region.(Reuters/AP)

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This warning from Iran's IRGC comes after US President Donald Trump hinted at another “big hit” against Tehran.

Follow LIVE updates on the US Iran war here

“I hope we don’t have to go to war, but we may have to give them another big hit. I’m not sure yet,” Trump said, before stating that the US is working towards ending the war "very quickly."

The US President also hinted at a timeline for the new strikes, stating that they may take place "maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday," or next week.

IRGC's fresh warning to the US

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{{^usCountry}} The IRGC warned the US against any renewal of strikes, stating that if Iran is targeted again, the war will spread beyond the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IRGC warned the US against any renewal of strikes, stating that if Iran is targeted again, the war will spread beyond the region. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you," the Guards said in a statement on their website Sepah News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you," the Guards said in a statement on their website Sepah News. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The American-Zionist enemy... must know that despite the offensive carried out against us using the full capabilities of the world's two most expensive armies, we have not deployed the full power of the Islamic revolution," the statement added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The American-Zionist enemy... must know that despite the offensive carried out against us using the full capabilities of the world's two most expensive armies, we have not deployed the full power of the Islamic revolution," the statement added further. {{/usCountry}}

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The US-Israeli war on Iran broke out on February 28, after Washington and Tel Aviv launched a series of joint attacks across Tehran.

The attacks, which sparked the crisis in West Asia, also resulted in the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Along with Khamenei, several top Iranian officials such as Ali Larijani, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Esmaeil Khatib and more.

Vance says US ‘locked and loaded’

Following Trump's remarks on Tuesday, speaking at a press conference at the White House, US Vice President JD Vance stated that while progress has been made in the talks with Iran, Washington stands "locked and loaded."

"What I think is that the Iranians want to make a deal, Iranians recognise that a nuclear weapon is the red line for the United States of America...But we're not going to know until we're actually putting pen to paper on signing a deal...It's ultimately up to the Iranians whether they are willing to meet us, because I think we're certainly doing a good job and we're certainly negotiating in good faith," Vance told reporters.

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The vice president added that the US does not want a deal which allows Iran to have a nuclear programme.

“We are not going to have a deal that allows the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon — so as @POTUS just told me, we're locked and loaded. We don't want to go down that pathway, but the President is willing and able to go down that pathway if we have to,” said Vance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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