Was Kate's cancer video edited? BBC Studios staff responds

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently revealed that she underwent abdominal surgery in January and was later diagnosed with cancer. She is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The release of the video has been met with claims that the video message might have been edited. However, BBC Studios released a statement saying that the video message of Princess Kate announcing her cancer diagnosis was filmed without any editing by the BBC Studios team. The video was recorded at Windsor, where Kate shared details of her diagnosis and treatment, and aired on Friday before the Six O'Clock News. Kate Middleton's cancer news breaks the internet, again. But the majority has humbled itself and made amends by apologising to her for concocting all kinds of conspiracies.

The studios reportedly had no editorial input on the message and made no edits to the recording. The staff member involved in filming also confirmed that what viewers saw was exactly what was shot by the team.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Why did Kate opt for an unconventional video message to disclose the news?

The nature of sharing the news that Kate had cancer is unlike traditional written statements. Kate opted for a video to convey her message. It has been said that she chose to do so to add more of a personal touch. This decision reflects her desire to make a personal statement and connect with the public on a deeper level.

Chris Ship, an ITV News Royal Editor, commented, "If you look back to how the King revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, it was in a statement from Buckingham Palace. Kate has done it, I am told, in video form because she wanted to do it in the most personal way possible.” Adding to it, he said, "Yes, of course, it helps to silence all the conspiracy theorists as well, but she wanted to do the video message, and it was a very moving message too. And she wanted to make that very personal statement herself."