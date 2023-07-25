Was she abducted or did she run away? Carlee Russell's real story is out

The story of Alabama girl Carlee Russell who disappeared for 49-hours has taken a dramatic turn. Russell has admitted to the police that she wasn't abducted during her mysterious disappearance which gripped USA for two days.

Carlee Russell(Twitter/@HooverPD)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, earlier, Russell had alleged that she was abducted after she made a 911 call to the police informing them about a lost toddler wandering along the side of Highway Interstate-459 in Hoover.

Russell's attorney Emory Anthony, sent this statement to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis on Monday morning:

“My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf: There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself,’' wrote Anthony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My client was not with anyone or at any hotel during the time she was missing,’' said Anthony.

“My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family,’' the attorney said in the statement.

“We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and intends to move understanding that she made a mistake. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers,” read the statement.

ALSO READ| 1400 pounds of cheese recalled in New York over fears of ‘Listeria’ bacterial contamination

However, it is still not clear where Russell spent the 49-hours when she was untraceable. Moreover, what was the reason of her disappearance is also yet to be revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Hoover Police Chief have a meeting scheduled on Tuesday with Russell's attorney Anthony. Reportedly, police are in discussions with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in the Bessemer Cutoff about possible criminal charges on Russell.

”We will announce those charges when, and if, they are filed,’’ said the chief.

After disappearing for 49-hours, Russell had returned alone at her parents Hoover home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON