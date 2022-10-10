Watch: Dramatic moment as journalist heads to shelter amid strikes in Kyiv

A BBC correspondent in Kyiv was seen on live camera heading to shelter with his camera crew as explosions rocked Ukraine's capital city on Monday.

Hugo Bachega was delivering a news report when several explosions hit the city after months of relative calm.

“Just over an hour later, after heading to shelter with his camera crew, the BBC re-established contact with Hugo,” the news organisation said.

Watch video here:

In the video widely shared on social media, the BBC correspondent Hugo Bachega can be seen reporting when he hears explosions. Following this the reporting was cut short.

Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities in the country. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from several areas in Kyiv.

Explosions also reported in the cities of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro and, Ternopil.

