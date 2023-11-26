Watch: Emotional reunions as children, women hostages released by Hamas

There was joy and relief as Israeli hostages finally released by Hamas militants were reunited with their families on Friday, after being held captive for nearly 50 days. Hamas militants on Saturday released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, from captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day cease-fire.

Maya Regev, 21, was one of the 13 Israeli and four hostages Hamas released late Saturday, (AP)

Ohad Munder, 9, in a video released by Schneider Children's Medical Centre (SCMC) can be seen running and hugging his father in a tight embrace for the first time since he was released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Ohad was released along with his 55-year-old mother Keren Munder, and 78-year-old grandmother Ruti Munder. Ruti’s husband Avraham Munder still remains in Gaza in Hamas' custody.

Ohad turned nine while being held in Gaza, and events were held across Israel to mark the day. A keen solver of Rubik’s cubes, people campaigning for the boy's release created his portrait out of the puzzle.

Images circulating on social media on Saturday showed Ohad solving a Rubik's cube in the hospital as soldiers from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) looked on.

In an emotional video, Ohad's brother Roy Zichri Munder, thanked the IDF for its role in releasing his family members and all the citizens for their "hugs and support without which we wouldn't have been able to hold up for these 49 days".

"Thank you to all the people of Israel. It is very important for me to say that we are not celebrating today. We are happy but not celebrating as we have more hostages and we need to continue with our campaign. We will continue with our efforts till all the hostages are released," Roy said, extending support to all those whose loved ones are still stuck in Gaza in Hamas' custody.

"Don't lose hope. They will soon return," he said.

Emilia Alony reunites with grandmother

Emilia Alony, a five-year-old girl, was also released with her mother Danielle and was reunited with her grandma. In photos released by the SCMS, Emilia can be seen in a tight embrace with her grandmother.

The two were visiting Danielle’s sister and her family at Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 when they were all kidnapped during the attacks carried out by Hamas.

Maya Regev

Among the hostages freed late Saturday was 21-year-old Maya Regev, who had been kidnapped by Hamas fighters in their deadly assault on the Supernova music festival.

She was the first of the music festival hostages to be released since armed Hamas fighters swooped on the event, killing hundreds, taking captives, and sending others fleeing for their lives.

Maya Regev and her 18-year-old brother Itay, who was also abducted from the festival, were shown tied up in the back of a pick-up truck in a video posted on social media after the attack.

"I am so excited and happy that Maya is on her way to us now. Nonetheless, my heart is split because my son Itay is still in Hamas captivity in Gaza," her mother Mirit said in a statement released by the hostage families' forum.

